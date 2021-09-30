UN International Court to hold hearings on Azerbaijan's claim against Armenia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30
Trend:
The UN International Court of Justice will consider the case of Azerbaijan against Armenia regarding the violation of the international convention on the elimination of all forms of racial discrimination, Trend reports with reference to the court.
The public hearings will be held on October 18-19.
During the hearings, which will be held in a hybrid format, the details of the case provided by the parties will be considered.
