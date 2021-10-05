We mobilized and will continue mobilizing all our forces to rebuild Jabrayil, other districts - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5

We have mobilized and will continue to mobilize all forces in order to restore Jabrayil and all our other regions in a short time, President of Azerbaijan, the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said, Trend reports.

President Aliyev made the remark at a meeting with public representatives of the Jabrayil district on October 4.