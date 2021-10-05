Remarkable footage: President Ilham Aliyev views Harop unmanned aerial vehicles in Jabrayil (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5
On October 4, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev inaugurated the complex of the military unit of the State Border Service in Jabrayil.
President Ilham Aliyev drove an armored combat vehicle and viewed Harop unmanned aerial vehicles.
