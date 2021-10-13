Overall we are satisfied with mediation of Russian peacekeepers - President Aliyev

Politics 13 October 2021 14:01 (UTC+04:00)
Overall we are satisfied with mediation of Russian peacekeepers - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

Trend:

On the whole, we are satisfied with the mediation of the Russian peacekeepers, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said on October 7 in an interview with the Italian La Repubblica newspaper, Trend reports.

Will be updated
