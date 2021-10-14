Shootout takes place between illegal armed formations of Armenia - MoD
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14
Trend:
Shooting between illegal Armenian armed groups took place on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
"First, several drunken militants started fist fighting with other comrades. Then an explosion took place there.According to preliminary information, as a result of the shooting there are dead and wounded among the illegal Armenian armed groups. The ministry declares that the Azerbaijani Army has nothing to do with what happened," said the ministry.
