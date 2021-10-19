Azerbaijani president receives EU Special Representative (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.19
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar on October 19, Trend reports.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Toshkent Metro to be under jurisdiction of Transport Ministry of Uzbekistan following presidential decree
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Russian TASS news agency on October 19, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan's flag illuminated on TV tower in Georgia due to anniversary of restoration of Azerbaijan's independence (PHOTO)