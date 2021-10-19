Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Iran discloses volume of exports from Parvizkhan border terminal
Iran continues to sell state-owned property
Number and value of exchanged checks in Iran increases
Baku Expo Center to soon open 'Rebuild Karabakh' exhibition Economy 13:48
Joint press conference of Azerbaijani and Slovak FMs held in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:45
VTB Bank in Georgia to back up creation of Nuclear Medicine and Diagnostic Center Georgia 13:43
Uzbekistan to produce its first electric cars Uzbekistan 13:33
Turkey's steel export to Uzbekistan surges in value for 9M2021 Turkey 13:30
Turkey shares data for cargo traffic via domestic ports from Ukraine in 8M2021 Turkey 13:30
Azerbaijani, Slovak FMs holding expanded meeting Politics 13:29
Turkmen state concern to buy chemical products via tender Tenders 13:18
Azerbaijan’s 'Kalbajar' tanker leaves for first voyage Transport 13:17
Renewables’ share in global energy supply to increase to over 25% Oil&Gas 13:02
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 19 Georgia 12:51
Iran discloses volume of exports from Parvizkhan border terminal Business 12:32
PwC announces new strategy: The New Equation Economy 12:28
India’s active Covid cases fall below 200k for the first time in seven months Other News 12:27
Russia’s investments in US government securities in August remain at July level Russia 12:26
Death accident takes place during construction of road in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar Society 12:25
Quake off Greece's Karpathos shakes eastern Mediterranean Europe 12:23
Renewable Energy Agency talks on projects in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands Oil&Gas 12:21
Israel's El Al Airlines starts talks to buy smaller rival Arkia Israel 12:20
NEQSOL Holding ​comments on its intent to purchase shares in Ukraine’s largest cement producer Economy 12:20
Azerbaijani president receives Slovak FM (PHOTO) Politics 12:17
Azerbaijani president receives EU Special Representative (PHOTO) Politics 12:16
Iran COVID-19 vaccinations on track - President Raisi Society 12:15
Iran continues to sell state-owned property Business 12:08
Iran textile industry faces smuggling challenges - official Iran 11:57
Turkey names volume of cargo traffic via its ports from China for 8M2021 Turkey 11:57
Turkmenistan’s education ministry opens tender for drip irrigation system Tenders 11:56
Turkey reveals volume of cargo shipment via local ports from Belgium for 8M2021 Turkey 11:56
Iran boosts exports to Pakistan Business 11:55
Number and value of exchanged checks in Iran increases Finance 11:55
Kazakhstan to develop railway corridors to China Kazakhstan 11:55
Azerbaijan notes decrease in oil prices Oil&Gas 11:55
Uzbekistan, Int'l Foundation for Electoral Systems discuss co-op prospects Uzbekistan 11:55
Turkmen Khazar Consortium opens tender for building materials Tenders 11:54
Azerbaijan repairing small hydropower plants in liberated lands Oil&Gas 11:53
Iran provides land for affordable housing project Iran 11:52
Iran shares data on trade turnover with ECO member states Business 11:51
Iran sees increase in exports to Azerbaijan Business 11:51
TBC Capital publishes weekly economic review of Georgia Georgia 11:51
Most COVID-19 infection cases in Azerbaijan fall on Baku Society 11:47
Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku to hold concert of famous European chamber orchestra Society 11:45
Iran cannot accept loss of control for "gray zone" of drug trafficking via Karabakh - analyst Politics 11:44
Colder winter could boost gas to oil switching demand Oil&Gas 11:02
'Umblical cord': In Israel, Jaishankar hails contribution of Indian Jewish community Other News 10:58
Further boost in OPEC+ output could risk building inventories above five-year average Oil&Gas 10:56
India, US, Israel & UAE coming together to form a 2nd Quad? Other News 10:36
Azerbaijani army starts command post exercises in Lachin district Politics 10:34
Iranian currency rates for October 19 Finance 10:34
Iran makes investments in oil and gas fields in Ilam Province Iran 10:31
Saipem to adopt Honeywell Forge software to create digital twin Oil&Gas 10:27
Iberostar to purchase 10 tons of hydrogen Oil&Gas 10:24
Uzbekistan completes construction of new airport in Sokh district Uzbekistan 10:10
Karabakh’s rivers must be cleaned up before return of population – Azerbaijani deputy minister Society 10:09
Russia, Azerbaijan progressively developing co-op in agriculture – Russian ministry Economy 10:07
Black Sea Trade and Development Bank launching new tender Tenders 10:00
India, Israel to start talks on free trade agreement next month Other News 09:58
Baku International Sea Trade Port sees increase in cargo transshipment for 9M2021 Transport 09:51
Mexico to begin packaging Sputnik V vaccine in second half of November Other News 09:37
Oil prices fall as weaker China growth, U.S. output stoke demand concerns Oil&Gas 09:35
Turkmenistan’s enterprise launches filament lamps production Turkmenistan 09:35
Germany might offer its experience in restoration of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh Economy 09:34
Toshkent Metro to be under jurisdiction of Transport Ministry of Uzbekistan following presidential decree Uzbekistan 09:31
Top U.S. envoy to Afghanistan stepping down US 08:57
Georgia reveals TOP-10 of largest energy consumers in country Oil&Gas 08:25
Over 70% of Iranians already received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine - Iranian President Iran 08:22
Iran's ministry shares financial data on backing its industrial, mining enterprises (Exclusive) Finance 08:11
COVID-19: Kazakhstan adds over 1,300 fresh cases in 24h Kazakhstan 07:48
N.Korea fires ballistic missile as military activity surges Other News 07:28
Algeria lifts lockdown nationwide amid drop in COVID-19 cases Arab World 06:34
Road crash kills 11 in Ecuador Other News 05:36
Turkey summons envoys of 10 countries over Kavala statement Turkey 04:38
Gunmen kill at least 43 in northern Nigeria - state governor Other News 03:41
Apple introduces M1 Pro, M1 Max chips World 02:43
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe exceeds 240 mln World 01:44
Morocco police seize over one tonne of cocaine in Tangier port Arab World 01:07
Latvia announces four weeks of lockdown as COVID-19 cases spike Other News 00:38
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Russian TASS news agency on October 19, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 00:10
Chronicles of Victory: October 19, 2020 Politics 00:01
Occupation Museum, Memorial Complex and adjacent Victory Park will be built in Fuzuli Society 18 October 23:57
Israel congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Restoration Day Society 18 October 23:47
Turkish President congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Restoration Day Politics 18 October 23:43
Tigray forces say air strikes hit Ethiopia's Mekelle, government denies Other News 18 October 23:03
Czech president too ill to work, politicians discuss relieving him of duties Europe 18 October 22:19
PMs discuss Belarus-Kazakhstan economic cooperation Kazakhstan 18 October 21:39
Pentagon chief says US values Georgia as strategic partner Georgia 18 October 21:30
Azerbaijan's flag illuminated on TV tower in Georgia due to anniversary of restoration of Azerbaijan's independence (PHOTO) Society 18 October 20:35
Iran unveils details of its trade turnover with Oman Business 18 October 20:29
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall in Iran Finance 18 October 20:26
Iran’s Lavan Oil Refining Company reveals products on sale at IRENEX Oil&Gas 18 October 20:20
Post Bank of Iran sees increase in revenues Finance 18 October 19:52
Price of Turkmen gas supplied to China grows - Wood Mackenzie Turkmenistan 18 October 18:57
Turkey's Presidential Administration congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Restoration Day Politics 18 October 18:47
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 18 October 18:43
Azerbaijan confirms 1,245 more COVID-19 cases, 409 recoveries Society 18 October 18:40
Georgia and US sign Memorandum of Understanding Georgia 18 October 18:31
Uzbekistan Railways expanding transport, logistics co-op with sea and dry ports Uzbekistan 18 October 18:29
Azerbaijan to hold new auction for state property facilities Economy 18 October 18:04
Saudi fast-food franchise operator Alamar Foods considers IPO Arab World 18 October 17:58
French ambassador makes statement on occasion of Azerbaijan's Independence Restoration Day Politics 18 October 17:58
German companies interested in expanding economic co-op with Azerbaijan Economy 18 October 17:54
