Prosecutors general of Turkey, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan will arrive in Baku today

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

The first meeting of the Prosecutors General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States will be held on November 1 in Baku, Trend reports.

Within the framework of the meeting, bilateral and multilateral meetings are also planned.

Prosecutors General of Turkey, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, First Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan, Deputy Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States, President of the International Association of Prosecutors and other guests today will be met at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The authenticity of the information was confirmed by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.