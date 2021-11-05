It is necessary to use opportunities gained through victory in Second Karabakh War - ADA University rector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

It is necessary to use the opportunities obtained as a result of the victory in the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh War, Rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashayev said on Nov. 5 while speaking at the exhibition - conference entitled "44-day Victory Path", organized at the university, Trend reports.

Pashayev said that ADA University held numerous events dedicated to Karabakh, but the current conference has a completely different meaning.

“We see ongoing rapid and professional work in accordance with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s program,” the rector of ADA University said.

“Victory is the first step, then we should restore life and work,” Pashayev said. “We, the Azerbaijani people, especially the youth, must be worthy of this glorious victory.”