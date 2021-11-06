EU can help Azerbaijan to restore liberated territories - ex-president of Latvia

Politics 6 November 2021 15:52 (UTC+04:00)
EU can help Azerbaijan to restore liberated territories - ex-president of Latvia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

The EU can help Azerbaijan in restoring its territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], Valdis Zatlers, ex-president of Latvia, said during the panel session on topic "Eastern Partnership: What Is Potential?" as part of the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The World after COVID-19", Trend reports.

"We must help our neighbors. The Eastern Partnership program covers issues of cooperation and partnership," Zatlers stressed.

He pointed out that the EU can provide assistance to Azerbaijan in the restoration of the liberated territories.

"This would be an expression of its will. If one country helps another, it increases its authority. I think that the next step will contain such a special approach and each country will receive the assistance it needs," added Zatlers.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The World after COVID-19" kicked off on November 4 and will end on November 6.

The VIII Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.

About 300 guests are participating in the event, organized in a hybrid format, live and online.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Azerbaijan’s Buta Airways makes emergency landing (UPDATE)
Azerbaijan’s Buta Airways makes emergency landing (UPDATE)
Azerbaijan’s Buta Airways makes emergency landing
Azerbaijan’s Buta Airways makes emergency landing
Iran sees decline in cargo movements in Amirabad port
Iran sees decline in cargo movements in Amirabad port
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
EU can help Azerbaijan to restore liberated territories - ex-president of Latvia Politics 15:52
Azerbaijan timely provided necessary tools to combat COVID-19 – Russian official Politics 15:50
Europe did not live up to our hopes - ex-President of Moldova Politics 15:46
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 6 Society 15:43
Georgia would have difficulties in gas supply without Azerbaijan's support - ex-deputy PM Politics 15:43
Turkey hosts event on occasion of Azerbaijan's Victory Day (PHOT/VIDEO) Politics 15:41
Romania's ex-deputy PM proposes to use digital technology to tackle climate change problem Politics 15:04
Azerbaijan's heads of religious confessions congratulate President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15:02
Zangazur Corridor - irreversible reality of South Caucasus, says Russian economist Politics 15:02
BSEC PA Secretary General congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 14:59
EU sets tough conditions for accepting Western Balkan countries - ex-president of Bulgaria Politics 14:47
Signing peace treaty with Azerbaijan beneficial for Armenia - Turkish MP Binali Yildirim Politics 14:46
EU accession to restore stability in Western Balkans - ex-president of Croatia Politics 14:38
bp discloses Shah Deniz gas & condensate output since start Oil&Gas 14:37
Exports of Iran through customs of Sistan & Baluchestan Province soar Business 14:37
At least eight dead at US music festival US 14:06
Azerbaijan’s Buta Airways makes emergency landing Transport 13:51
Dubai aims to attract 25 million tourists in 2025 Arab World 13:43
Russia records all-time daily high of 41,335 coronavirus cases Russia 13:41
US allocates $500,000 for humanitarian demining operations in Azerbaijan Politics 12:43
Iran sees decline in cargo movements in Amirabad port Transport 12:22
Iran seeks investment in renewable energy Oil&Gas 12:20
It is necessary to ensure long-term negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia – ex-US Ambassador Politics 12:16
Iran attracts foreign investments in Markazi Province Finance 12:10
Iran increasing exploration of mineral materials Business 12:10
Passenger transportation via Iran's Tabriz International Airport increases Transport 12:05
Volume of loaded and unloaded cargo in Iran’s Noshahr Port up Transport 12:05
Nobody should oppose peace treaty proposed by Azerbaijan to Armenia - Turkish MP Binali Yildirim Politics 12:04
Iran invests billions of dollars on Water Transfer Project to Lake Urmia Oil&Gas 12:02
If Armenia cooperates with neighbors, it can become transit country - Azerbaijani president's aide Politics 12:02
Bread prices in Georgia forecasted to increase Georgia 11:47
Armenian diaspora puts serious pressure on Armenia - ex-Turkish FM Politics 11:44
Russia, US maintain substantive dialogue on strategic stability - Moscow's deputy UN envoy Russia 11:41
Iranian currency rates for November 6 Finance 11:30
Global Baku Forum is unique platform that world leaders turn to - Russian political analyst Politics 11:27
UK seeks long-term gas deal with Qatar, asks to become 'supplier of last resort’ Europe 11:26
Karabakh conflict impeded dev’t of S.Caucasus region – ex-employee of US State Dep’t Politics 10:51
Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 6 Georgia 10:51
Aide to Azerbaijani president on Aghdam: we didn't think destruction would be so large-scale Politics 10:50
Karabakh conflict is over - aide to Azerbaijani president Politics 10:41
Georgia, Germany to co-op in green hydrogen production Georgia 10:29
Azerbaijan-Armenia peace treaty to contribute to establishment of regional peace - aide to Azerbaijani president Politics 10:20
Signing peace treaty with Azerbaijan beneficial for Armenia - Turkish MP Binali Yildirim Politics 10:17
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical JSC opens tender on spare parts, batteries for UPS Tenders 10:08
Azerbaijani Ombudsman appeals to int’l organizations regarding Armenia's environmental terror Politics 10:01
Eighth panel within VIII Global Baku Forum under motto "The world after COVID-19” starts Politics 09:49
U.S. Senate bill would limit big tech mergers US 09:47
Georgia's coal production significantly up Georgia 09:32
Launch of Crew-3 mission to ISS postponed again, NASA says Other News 08:52
Turkey will continue to be next to Azerbaijan - Hulusi Akar Politics 08:33
U.S. Democrats pass $1 trln infrastructure bill, ending daylong standoff US 08:26
Polish entrepreneurs interested in presenting modern green technologies in Georgia Oil&Gas 08:00
Iran ready to dispatch specialized workforce to Finland Business 07:50
1,328 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:05
Moody's raises Saudi Arabia's outlook to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’, affirms A1 rating Arab World 06:29
Barcelona appoint Xavi as new head coach Other News 05:55
Austria tightens coronavirus restrictions further Europe 05:10
White House to consider not using nuclear weapons first, newspaper says US 04:26
Pfizer says its antiviral pill slashes risk of severe COVID-19 by 89% Other News 03:49
DR Congo reports 11 Ebola cases: WHO Other News 03:12
UK records another 34,029 new coronavirus cases Europe 02:31
UN Security Council calls for ceasefire in Ethiopia Other News 01:56
Romania's coronavirus death toll passes 50,000 Europe 01:17
Russia ready to assist in launching negotiations on defining Armenian-Azerbaijani border - Foreign Ministry Politics 00:50
Kazakhstan almost twofold increase petroleum oil exports to Lithuania Oil&Gas 00:01
Chronicles of Victory: November 6, 2020 Politics 00:01
Azerbaijani boxer becomes world champion Society 5 November 23:40
Kerry says US, Russian delegations talked in Glasgow about methane emissions US 5 November 23:05
Uzbekistan’s tomato exports down by 7 thousand tons Uzbekistan 5 November 22:29
Iran, Oman emphasize on developing bilateral trade ties Iran 5 November 22:17
Georgian CEC recounts votes from 274 polling stations after election run-offs, results unchanged Georgia 5 November 21:57
Greta Thunberg brands UN climate summit ‘a failure’ Other News 5 November 21:39
AZAL to operate special flights to Jeddah Transport 5 November 21:19
Chairman of Committee on Religious and Waqf Affairs of Egyptian Parliament congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 5 November 20:38
President of Kazakhstan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 5 November 20:31
Uzbekneftegaz to place Eurobonds at London Stock Exchange Uzbekistan 5 November 20:01
President Ilham Aliyev receives US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State (VIDEO) Politics 5 November 19:58
Price indexes of industrial and transport sectors at Uzbek stock exchange rise Uzbekistan 5 November 19:57
Mauritian ex-president talks about problem with greenhouse gas emissions Politics 5 November 19:52
President Ilham Aliyev holds phone talks with President of Uzbekistan Politics 5 November 19:21
Difficulties pertain with COVID-19 vaccination process - former speaker of Israeli Knesset Society 5 November 18:55
Uzbek companies to expand co-op in production of chemical products Uzbekistan 5 November 18:45
COVID-19 pandemic reveals shortcomings worldwide - former Slovenian president Society 5 November 18:45
Azerbaijan confirms 2,440 more COVID-19 cases, 2,016 recoveries Society 5 November 18:33
Uzbek economy continuing solid growth - Bluestone Investment Bank Uzbekistan 5 November 18:23
Kazakhstan’s Intergas Central Asia opens tender to repair and modernize engines Tenders 5 November 18:23
VMedia channel on YouTube: Who is against restoration of roads in Armenia? (VIDEO) Politics 5 November 18:20
Turkmenistan discloses volume of vegetable, melon products to be harvested Business 5 November 18:18
Haldor Topsoe talks on operations at SOCAR Carbamide Oil&Gas 5 November 18:12
Azerbaijani FM discusses various issues on agenda with Sec-Gen of Turkic Council (PHOTO) Politics 5 November 18:05
Azerbaijani FM receives BSEC Secretary-General (PHOTO) Politics 5 November 17:56
Georgia’s draft state budget to be submitted to parliament Georgia 5 November 17:48
President Ilham Aliyev awards servicemen who died restoring Azerbaijan's territorial integrity Politics 5 November 17:47
Gradual increase in OPEC+ output to flip oil market into surplus Oil&Gas 5 November 17:27
Kazakhstan to buy electricity from Russia for crypto miners Kazakhstan 5 November 17:25
ADA University presents new publication dedicated to November 8 - Victory Day Society 5 November 17:23
Georgian exports of oil products double Georgia 5 November 17:18
Kazakhstan’s bank unveils reasons for weakening of national currency Kazakhstan 5 November 17:16
Most of world's population is facing hunger - UN FAO representative Politics 5 November 17:03
Technology can help prevent climate change problems - ex-Advisor to US State Dep’t Politics 5 November 17:02
All news