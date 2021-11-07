The Turkish Mehteran Union is on a visit to Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7
The Mehteran Union of the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey is on a visit to our country, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
A series of events to be held in the Azerbaijani Army on the occasion of Victory Day will feature musical numbers performed by the historical military musical union that is on a visit to our country.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Problems arisen due to COVID-19 must be solved by joint efforts of int’l organizations - Assistant to Tajikistan’s president
Latest
Georgia's ombudsman: Saakashvili was receiving small amounts of juices and purees for medical purposes
Topics discussed at Global Baku Forum to help solving problems - head of Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center
Training held for participants of VII national knowledge contest "Heydar Aliyev and history of Azerbaijan" (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Armenia peace treaty to contribute to establishment of regional peace - aide to Azerbaijani president
Russia ready to assist in launching negotiations on defining Armenian-Azerbaijani border - Foreign Ministry
Chairman of Committee on Religious and Waqf Affairs of Egyptian Parliament congratulates President Ilham Aliyev