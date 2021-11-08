Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold phone talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held phone talks on November 8, 2021, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

On the eve of the anniversary of the trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020, the ministers discussed the implementation of the joint statement.

The parties also exchanged views on the agenda of bilateral cooperation.