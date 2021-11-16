Azerbaijani Armed Forces capture large number of trophies - defense ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16

Trend:

The provocations that have recently been carried out by the Armenian Armed Forces on the territory of the Kalbajar and Lachin districts have become more intense, deputy head of the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov said at a briefing in connection with the recent provocations committed by the Armenian troops against Azerbaijan on the state border, Trend reports.

"Armenian servicemen suddenly launched an attack on Nov. 16 at about 11:00 (GMT+4) to seize heights in this direction of the state border and settle on more advantageous positions to achieve military superiority," Eyvazov said.

According to Eyvazov, the Armenian units, which concentrated additional manpower, military and special equipment, including artillery installations, at positions located in the Basarkechar district and the Garakils district, subjected to intensive shelling from small arms of various calibers, artillery installations and grenade launchers the positions of the Azerbaijani army in direction of Kalbajar and Lachin districts, attacked military posts.

"As a result of the attack, two servicemen of the Azerbaijani army were injured. The first aid was immediately rendered to the wounded. In order to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces, Azerbaijani units located in the Kalbajar and Lachin directions immediately took operational measures," Eyvazov said.

“At first, the movement of the enemy was limited, damage was caused to its manpower and combat assets. As a result of the decisive measures taken, the Armenian servicemen were disarmed and detained, and many weapons of various calibers and ammunition were seized. To suppress provocations of the opposite side, the units of the Azerbaijani army are taking adequate measures," Eyvazov stressed.

According to him, the attack of the Armenian units, striving to achieve an advantage in a short time by means of a large-scale provocation, failed completely in operational and tactical terms.

"At present, the situation on the border remains tense, it is controlled by units of the Azerbaijani army. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry will inform the public about the situation," he said.