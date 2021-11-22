Azerbaijan discloses weekly mine clearing stats for its liberated areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency has released a new report on the results of work in its territories, liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], over the past week (November 15-20), Trend reports referring to the agency.

According to the agency, in the reporting period, 112 anti-tank and 25 anti-personnel mines, as well as 88 unexploded munitions were found in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts.

Overall, 157 hectares of the liberated territories were cleared from mines and unexploded munitions.