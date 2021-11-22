US wants to support comprehensive settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia – ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.22

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The US wants to support comprehensive settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle D. Litzenberger told reporters, Trend reports.

“I have seen increasing US engagement in the region with the new administration. We actually see reflection in the US policy of the changing circumstances in the region. We realize that there are now new opportunities to normalize relations, reach a comprehensive settlement that will allow Azerbaijan and Armenia to live together in peace. We want to support that,” he said.

Litzenberger pointed out that the US over the past 30 years has been the strong supporters of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and independence.

“Developing its energy sources has been the basis for its political independence and has allowed Azerbaijan to make its own decisions and its own choices. We support that. We support that for all of three countries in the South Caucasus. We want to see the region have increased independence, increase resilience and stability. We’re more focused on how we can help the three countries in the region work together and cooperate and develop economically through transportation links. There is a huge potential opportunity for the three countries in the region to work together. So, we want to support that,” added the ambassador.