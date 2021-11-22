French Ambassador to Azerbaijan visits Aghdam (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.22
Trend:
On November 22, the delegation headed by the Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross visited Agdam, liberated from Armenian occupation, said the special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the part of the Aghdam district liberated from occupation Emin Huseynov on his Twitter, Trend reports.
According to him, during the visit, the guests witnessed the destroyed monuments and were told in detail about the plan for the reconstruction of the city.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Agricultural products may be exported from liberated Azerbaijani lands to any country - Food Safety Agency
Azerbaijani president signs law approving protocol to extend term of agreement between Azerbaijan, UN Food and Agriculture Organization
US welcomes decision to create direct communication line between Azerbaijan, Armenia via defense ministries – ambassador
Presentation on work to be done in Azerbaijani liberated lands would be held in S.Korea in coming days