Azerbaijan holds regular meeting of Working Group on environmental issues in liberated lands (UPDATE-2)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

Trend:

A regular meeting of the Working Group on Environmental Issues of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters, created for the centralized solution of issues in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, was held,Trend reports on Nov. 25.

The meeting was attended by employees of the representative offices of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha and in the liberated part of Aghdam, the Ministries of Ecology and Natural Resources, Economy, Energy, Agriculture, the State Agency for Tourism, Melioration and Water Management OJSC and other government agencies.

The members of the working group were informed about the comprehensive monitoring carried out in the liberated areas to assess the environmental situation, including to control the pollution of transboundary rivers.

Also, they were informed about the work done on drawing up topographic maps for economic design in the liberated territories, about the proposal to use local resources of building materials in the process of restoration work.

In addition, the members of the working group were informed about the "Program for the restoration of the forest fund for 2022-2026", which provides for the restoration of the forest fund in the liberated territories.

It was also reported that in connection with the restoration of the forest fund in the liberated territories, in the framework of cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Turkey, work has begun on the creation of a "Friendship Park" and closed-root nurseries with an area of ​​20 hectares each.

During the meeting, the Ministry of Energy provided information on the concept of "Green Energy Zone in the Liberated Territories".