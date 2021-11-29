Azerbaijani, Saudi Arabian foreign ministries hold consultations

Politics 29 November 2021 20:58 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani, Saudi Arabian foreign ministries hold consultations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

Trend:

The first round of consultations between the Foreign Ministries of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was held in Riyadh on Nov. 29, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the consultations, Saudi Arabia was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji while Azerbaijan - by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current level of development of relations between the two countries, as well as the ways of developing bilateral ties in the political, economic, humanitarian and other spheres. The sides also exchanged the views on regional and global issues.

The Azerbaijani side informed about the post-Karabakh conflict situation in the region, as well as on the work on reconstruction, construction and reintegration of the liberated territories.

