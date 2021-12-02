FMs of Azerbaijan, Bulgaria hold meeting within OSCE Ministerial Council (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Trend:

On December 2, 2021, on the sidelines of the participation in the 28th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria Svetlan Stoev, Trend reports citing Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the ministers expressed satisfaction with the current state of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria and expressed mutual interest in developing this cooperation in various fields.

The sides also noted the potential for development of cooperation between the two countries in political, energy, cultural and other fields, and exchanged views on the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year. In this regard, they stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation in various fields.

During the meeting, the ministers stressed the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor for Europe in terms of diversification of energy resources and energy security.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed his counterpart on the post-conflict situation in the region, the restoration and reconstruction work carried out in the liberated territories. The possibility of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the basis of the norms and principles of international law and the steps taken by our country in this direction were noted.

At the meeting, the ministers also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.