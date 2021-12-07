Shootout occurs on border between Azerbaijan and Iran - offender neutralized (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:45)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7

Trend:

The shootout occurred on the border between Azerbaijan and Iran, the offender was neutralized, Trend reports on Dec. 7 citing the Azerbaijani State Border Service.

“Border guards noticed two unknown people on the territory of the Goytepe frontier post near Dashkend village in Azerbaijan’s Yardimli district on December 7 at about 16:00 (GMT+4) who were trying to violate the state border and enter the Azerbaijani territory,” the message said.

According to the message, the border guards fired into the air.

“However, the border violators also opened fire, threw two packages and tried to escape,” the message said. “In accordance with the requirements of the Azerbaijan State Border Law, the border guard fired at the offenders and killed one of them.”

“The measures are currently being taken to identify the offender,” the message said. “The operations are underway to find another border violator.”

According to the message, 4,270 packs of Marlboro, Kent, and More cigarettes were found in two packages.

“The Iranian side was informed about the incident,” the message said. “Leading officers of the State Border Service were sent to the scene of the incident.”