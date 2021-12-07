Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Azerbaijan donates 100,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine against COVID-19 to Burkina Faso (PHOTO) Society 19:58
Information spread in Armenian media about killing of illegal militant on territory of Azerbaijan is baseless - MoD Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict 19:57
Azerbaijani MFA comments on statement of Armenian foreign ministry Politics 19:49
International Court of Justice urges Armenia to take urgent measures against groups and individuals making violent calls on ethnic grounds Armenia 19:41
International Court of Justice refused to secure Armenia's claim for immediate return of so-called POWs Politics 19:27
Azerbaijan completes over half of construction of Barda-Aghdam highway Economy 18:26
Azerbaijan building new high-speed road in Shusha city Politics 18:25
Azerbaijan-Iran plan to build new bridge to increase traffic Transport 18:23
Iran Securities and Exchange Organization focusing on strengthening Capital Market Stabilization Fund Business 18:06
Iran looks to expand agricultural ties with Romania Business 18:01
EIB, EBRD touch on Georgia’s economic growth Georgia 18:01
Price indexes of industrial, trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall Uzbekistan 18:00
Georgia shortens terms of COVID-19 booster vaccination Georgia 17:59
Azerbaijan shares data on 10M2021 oil exports to Vietnam Economy 17:58
Uzbekistan shares stats on export of textile products for 10M2021 Uzbekistan 17:58
Kazakhstan's KMG talks project of new gas processing plant in Mangistau Oil&Gas 17:55
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price increases Finance 17:53
Azerbaijan sees decrease in import of vehicles, spare parts over 10M2021 Economy 17:52
Volume of loaded/unloaded cargo in Iran’s Qeshm port up Business 17:51
Value of Azerbaijan's export to Turkmenistan up for 10M2021 Business 17:50
Azerbaijan’s energy ministry opens tender to buy technical support services Tenders 17:49
Azerbaijan-Iran to take steps to increase trade turnover – Iranian ambassador Business 17:46
Shootout occurs on border between Azerbaijan and Iran - offender neutralized Politics 17:45
Baku Int'l Sea Trade Port reveals details of dev’t strategy until 2035 Transport 17:45
First harvest gathered in mushroom greenhouse in Turkmenistan’s Mary region Turkmenistan 17:42
Azerbaijan-Iran implementing agreements on joint cooperation – ambassador Business 17:42
Germany's next finance minister stresses price stability Europe 17:40
SOFAZ shares estimates of budget revenues for 2022 Finance 17:39
Iran opens office for cargo barter with Pakistan Business 17:38
Number of legal entities restoring activity in Azerbaijan slightly increases in 11M2021 Finance 17:36
President Ilham Aliyev receives President for Exploration and Production of TotalEnergies (VIDEO) Politics 17:33
Indian embassy in Baku holds webinar on electronic and computer hardware/software products (PHOTO) Society 17:28
Sport in Azerbaijan - integral part of state policy, deputy minister says Politics 17:19
Bank of Israel bought $4 bln of FX in Nov, hits $34 bln in 2021 Israel 17:18
India's Rajnath Singh attends maiden 2+2 Dialogue with Russia Other News 17:16
Less urgent need to rebuild stocks to weigh on coal demand Oil&Gas 16:53
Omicron poses a major risk to global oil demand Oil&Gas 16:44
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:44
Azerbaijan confirms 1,530 more COVID-19 cases, 1,864 recoveries Society 16:39
Azerbaijan, Russia’s Astrakhan sign action program to develop co-op (PHOTO) Finance 16:35
Georgia shares data on cigarettes turnover in 10M2021 Georgia 16:19
President Ilham Aliyev signs order appointing new chairman of State Insurance Commerce Company Politics 16:09
Georgia’s imports of fuel and lubricants from Kazakhstan plummet Georgia 16:07
EU health bodies recommend mix-and-match of COVID-19 vaccines Europe 15:54
Georgian apple exports on rise Georgia 15:43
Number of taxpayers increases in Azerbaijan over 11M2021 Finance 15:39
Kazakhstan increases volume of production of crude oil and oil products Oil&Gas 15:39
Kazakhstan shares data on coal production Oil&Gas 15:29
Turkmenistan becomes top oil exporter to Georgia Georgia 15:28
Armenia should fulfill requirements of documents signed after Second Karabakh War – Turkish official Politics 15:28
Google Pay begins operating in Israel US 15:27
Volume of electricity production in Uzbekistan for 10M2021 unveiled Uzbekistan 15:24
Azerbaijan records growth in cost of air cargo trasport for 10M2021 Finance 15:22
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 7 Society 15:08
Central Bank of Azerbaijan reveals amount of foreign currency sold via auction Finance 15:08
Non-oil exports in Azerbaijan to reach record high – minister Finance 14:54
Opening of Azerbaijan’s Zangazur corridor may reduce transportation time from China to Europe Economy 14:53
Azerbaijan to auction several mineral deposits Economy 14:46
Epsilon obtains industrial gas inflow from new well at field in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 14:40
bp to develop best barrels, make portfolio higher value, says CEO Oil&Gas 14:39
Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency talks about prices for air tickets (Exclusive) Tourism 14:31
Iran’s IMPASCO aims to transfer shares of some mining complexes to private sector Business 14:30
bp going to invest 10 times more in low carbon by 2030 - Bernard Looney Oil&Gas 14:27
What does gas swap deal between Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Iran promise? Oil&Gas 14:23
Baku Stock Exchange talks priorities in trade turnover until 2023 Finance 14:11
Turkey, Iran trade turnover grows in October 2021 Turkey 13:58
Georgia shares top importers of its hazelnuts Georgia 13:54
bp achieves increase in productivity in Azerbaijan with new agile organizational structure Oil&Gas 13:49
Russia’s new daily coronavirus cases below 32,000 for first time since October 14 Russia 13:47
Iran pins big hopes on gas swap contract, aims for European exports in near future, says ambassador (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 13:45
Turkmen agriculture ministry opens tender for purchase of veterinary vaccines Tenders 13:44
Iran eyes increase in flights via Rasht International Airport Transport 13:37
Kazakh oilfield construction company opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 13:36
Kazakhstan eyes diversifying trade flows with ECO countries Business 13:36
Azerbaijan’s Baku Int’l Sea Trade Port expects increase in flow of goods Transport 13:35
Georgia’s spice exports to Central Asia down Georgia 13:33
Uzbekistan reveals volume of exports and imports for 10M2021 Uzbekistan 13:33
Volume of foreign trade turnover increases in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 13:33
Kazakhstan sees multifold decrease in trade with South Korea Business 13:32
Eurostat discloses Azerbaijan’s petroleum exports to Italy Oil&Gas 13:31
Bank of Georgia to begin offering preferential agro-credit Georgia 13:31
Georgia’s export of spices remains steady - Geostat Georgia 13:30
Azerbaijan’s oil exports to Romania for 10M2021revealed Finance 13:29
Baku port reveals cargo shipment capability of Ro-Ro terminal Transport 13:29
Azerbaijan shares forecast on total cargo shipment via Baku int'l trade port for 2021 (PHOTO) Business 13:28
Kazakh Ulba Metallurgical Plant opens tender for cargo transportation services Tenders 13:27
Azerbaijan may potentially develop transit communications with int’l transport corridors - Russian analyst Transport 13:26
Iran continues work on Chabahar – Zahedan railway project Transport 13:25
Eurostat reveals Spain’s petroleum oils import from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 13:07
Azerbaijan talks impact of border restrictions on tourism due to COVID-19 Tourism 13:04
Germany’s petroleum oil imports from Azerbaijan disclosed Oil&Gas 12:49
Iran Metafo exhibition showcasing country's steel, mining industries Business 12:48
Azerbaijan discloses oil exports to Indonesia for 10M2021 Oil&Gas 12:44
NATO’s Mobile Training Team conducts courses - Azerbaijani MoD (PHOTO) Politics 12:43
Iran’s SPGC launches final turbo compressor in 12th refinery at South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 12:41
UAE announces move to Saturday-Sunday weekend Arab World 12:39
Bodies of 13 miners discovered at site of Kuzbass mine tragedy Russia 12:36
Kazakhstan talks importance of building missing section of North-South transport corridor Transport 12:25
Azerbaijan discloses oil exports to Thailand over 10M2021 Oil&Gas 12:14
Azerbaijan’s 10M2021 oil exports to Czech Republic revealed Oil&Gas 12:14
