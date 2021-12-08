MFA issues statement on 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan's membership in OIC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has issued a statement on the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan's membership in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Trend reports on Dec. 8 with reference to the ministry.

According to the statement, 30 years ago the country became member of the OIC.

"The development of relations with the OIC and the expansion of valuable cooperation with the organization are among the priorities of Azerbaijan's foreign policy, and over the past 30 years our country has constantly taken steps in this direction. Azerbaijan, elected as a full member of the OIC at the summit of the Conference of Islamic Cooperation on December 8, 1991, became the first country among the post-Soviet republics to join the ranks of the organization,” the statement said.

“During these years, Azerbaijan, being an active member of the OIC and ISESCO, initiated the creation of new organizations serving to strengthen Islamic solidarity - the OIC Youth Forum and the Association of Journalists. In 2006, Azerbaijan hosted the 33rd Conference of OIC Foreign Ministers, and the 35th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Islamic Development Bank in 2010. The President of Azerbaijan declared 2017 the Year of Islamic Solidarity, and at the same time the IV Games of Islamic Solidarity were held in our country,” the statement noted.

