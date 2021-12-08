Int'l Court of Justice rejected Armenia's petition on War Trophy Park - Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

International Court of Justice rejected Armenia's petition on the issue of the War Trophy Park in Baku [commemorating Azerbaijan’s victory in the 2020 second Karabakh war], Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov said at a briefing on Dec. 8, Trend reports.

"One issue raised by Armenia during the court hearings [at the International Court of Justice] in October this year concerned the release of persons of Armenian descent [detained after the second Karabakh War], and the second – immediate closure of the trophy park," Mammadov noted.

"If the court upheld the aforementioned demands of Armenia, then this decision could bring political benefits to Yerevan. However, petitions on both of the issues were rejected," he added.

On December 7, the International Court of Justice secured Azerbaijan's petition for temporary measures to prohibit the propaganda of racial hatred by Armenia, including individuals and organizations operating on the territory of this country, directed against Azerbaijanis.

The court reasonably instructed the Armenian side to take urgent measures to prevent violations of the rights of Azerbaijanis. This decision was adopted following court hearings held on October 14-19, 2021.