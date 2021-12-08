Azerbaijan openly calls on Armenia to prevent confrontation – deputy FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 12:07)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Azerbaijan openly called on Armenia to comply with the decisions and to prevent confrontation, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov said at a briefing, Trend reports on Dec. 8.

The deputy minister reminded that the well-known UN Security Council’s resolutions remained on paper for 30 years.

Mammadov said that the International Court of Justice recommended Armenia to conclude a peace treaty, as well as begin the process of delimitation and demarcation of borders.

“International Court of Justice is one of the six main structures,” the deputy minister added. “The implementation of the decision of the International Court of Justice is a matter of principle. A new mechanism is being created. A committee consisting of three judges has been created in connection with the decisions.

“If the decisions are not executed, then the chairman of the court is informed about it,” Mammadov said. “A policy of Turkophobia and Azerbaijanophobia is being pursued in Armenia.”

The International Court of Justice granted Azerbaijan's petition on December 7 for temporary measures to prohibit the propaganda of racial hatred by Armenia, including individuals and organizations operating on the territory of this country, directed against Azerbaijanis.

The court instructed the Armenian side to take urgent measures to prevent the violation of the rights of Azerbaijanis. This decision was made after court hearings held on October 14-19, 2021.

The court also rejected Armenia's request for the immediate release of the detained individuals of Armenian origin and the immediate closure of the War Trophy Park in Baku.