Russia expects rapid formation of Azerbaijani, Armenian delegations as part of border delimitation commission – MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

Trend:

Russia expects the rapid formation of the delegations of Azerbaijan and Armenia as part of the commission on border delimitation, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

The spokesperson said that the agreements reached in Sochi at the highest level have confirmed the readiness of Azerbaijan and Armenia to take further steps towards the normalization of the situation.

“While holding talks with both Baku and Yerevan, we are working on their consistent implementation, as well as in terms of settling border disputes, restoration of transport routes in the South Caucasus,” Zakharova said.

Zakharova added that proceeding from the statement made in Sochi on November 26, 2021, it is important to create a bilateral commission on border delimitation with further demarcation through Russia’s consultations at the request of the sides.

“We also expect the rapid formation of national delegations of the two countries to the commission,” the spokesperson said. “The efforts within the tripartite working group to restore all economic and transport ties are being made.”