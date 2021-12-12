Turkmen President orders to strengthen co-op to prepare for summit of Caspian countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 12

Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov instructed the ambassadors to Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Russia to strengthen cooperation with the governments of these countries to prepare for another summit of the Caspian countries, Trend reports citing the Turkmenistan Golden Age newspaper.

The corresponding instruction was given during an expanded meeting of the Turkmen Cabinet of Ministers.

“The summit has not been held this year for certain reasons,” the Turkmen president added.

“As soon as the situation improves, we will hold the summit at a high level,” the president said, stressing that the priority task for the future is to constantly monitor this issue.

The Turkmen President also instructed to ensure all conditions for holding a high-level meeting in the trilateral Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Turkey format next year.