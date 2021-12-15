Azerbaijani gas is not alternative to Russian gas – President Ilham Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15
Trend:
Azerbaijani gas is not an alternative to Russian gas, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the Spanish El Pais newspaper.
Will be updated
