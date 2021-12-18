Russia fully respects our policy, our foreign policy, our energy policy, and we are not rivals - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18

Trend:

Russia fully respects our policy, our foreign policy, our energy policy, and we are not rivals, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the Italian "Il Sole 24 Ore" newspaper, Trend reports.

"As I sad many times, this issue is sometimes artificially exaggerated. We are in no way competitors to Russia, because Russia is supplying hundreds of billions of cubic meters to Europe and demand for Russian gas is growing. Azerbaijan just started. As I said our supply to Europe will be 11 billion in 2023 and it can stay like that if we don’t have new contract, and if we don’t invest in new production. Therefore, in no way, this could play any negative role in our relations with Russia which are very positive and well-balanced," the head of state said.