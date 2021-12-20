Ministry of Defense announces names of returned Azerbaijani servicemen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

Trend:

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has unveiled the names of the servicemen returned to the country, Trend reports citing the ministry.

Two servicemen of the Azerbaijani army - soldier-conscript Teymur Huseynov and soldier Murad Mustafayev got lost in the afternoon of December 18 due to unfavorable weather conditions and crossed into the Armenian territory in the direction of the state border of the Lachin region.

As a result of the negotiations held, the return of these servicemen was ensured on December 20.