Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Iran up by over 23% - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

Trend:

In the first 10 months of this year, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Iran increased by 23.6 percent compared to the same period last year, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian, who is on a visit to Baku, Trend reports.

"The development of relations both in a bilateral format and in international organizations was discussed at today's meeting. Trade and economic ties are of particular importance in relations between our countries," he said.