Zangazur Corridor will create great opportunities for all countries in the region - Azerbaijani FM
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22
Trend:
The Zangazur corridor will create great opportunities not only for Azerbaijan and Armenia, but also for all countries in the region, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian, who is on a visit to Baku, Trend reports.
Minister noted that Iran will be one of the main participants in such projects.
He added that this project can be described as one of the positive elements of the settlement of the Karabakh conflict.
