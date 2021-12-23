President Ilham Aliyev created prosperous, modern, safe Azerbaijan for future generations - congratulations of world politicians (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

Trend:

Board members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his birthday, Member of the Board of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, former Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia Eka Tkeshelashvili said.

"President Ilham Aliyev has created prosperous, modern and safe Azerbaijan," Tkeshelashvili said.

"Your Excellency, Happy Birthday! 2021 has been a significant year," he said. "I wish you to continue this sense of self-realization as a national leader who has ensured outstanding and extraordinary development for Azerbaijani people, creating prosperous, modern and safe Azerbaijan."

Tkeshelashvili stressed President Ilham Aliyev’s constant and decisive support for the activity of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

"While preserving the heritage of great poet Nizami Ganjavi, President Ilham Aliyev is addressing the problems by strengthening multilateralism, peace and stability at the global level," Tkeshelashvili said.

Meanwhile, Co-chairperson of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, ex-President of Latvia Vaira Vike-Freiberga said that 2021 presented the best gift to President Ilham Aliyev he could wish for - restoration of the liberated territories.

Member of the Board of Trustees of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, ex-President of Bulgaria Rosen Plevneliev highlighted the role of President Ilham Aliyev in the modernization of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mr.President, I am very happy to congratulate you on this special event - your birthday! I remember very well our conversations, strategic cooperation, vision and results that we have achieved for the people of Azerbaijan and the people of Bulgaria," Plevneliev said.

"Mr. President, I am delighted with the way you have modernized Azerbaijan, how you fought for the rule of law in Karabakh region," ex-President of Bulgaria added. "I am delighted with the way you have made the cause of justice and solidarity possible."

"Keep doing what you are doing for peace, understanding and tolerance," Plevneliev said. "I am very happy and proud to be with you, because these are the values that we need in the 21st century."

Former Israeli Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni stressed that President Ilham Aliyev always maintains good relations between Israel and Azerbaijan.

"Happy Birthday, President Ilham Aliyev! I wish you success in your future efforts for the benefit of the Azerbaijani people," Livni said.

Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, former Prime Minister of Latvia Laimdota Straujuma stressed that everyone highly appreciates the incredible work conducted by President Ilham Aliyev.

"Mr. President Ilham Aliyev! Your Excellency! Happy Birthday! I wish you and your family robust health and happiness! I wish your country peace and prosperity! Happy birthday, Your Excellency! " Straujuma said.