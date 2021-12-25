President of Italy congratulates President Ilham Aliyev (UPDATE)
Details added (first version posted at 18:05)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25
Trend:
President of Italy Sergio Mattarella sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, Trend reports.
"Dear Mr. President,
I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday and the upcoming New Year.
I am convinced that through our joint efforts Italian-Azerbaijani relations will continue to develop.
Your Excellency, I once again congratulate you, and wish you the best of health and prosperity," the letter said.
