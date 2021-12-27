Azerbaijan reports on mine clearance in liberated lands over past week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Farid Zohrabov – Trend:

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released a report on the results of work in the liberated territories from December 20 to December 25, ANAMA told Trend.

According to ANAMA, during the reporting period, two antipersonnel and 25 anti-tank mines, as well as 112 unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts of Azerbaijan.

"An area of ​​97 hectares has been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance," the agency said.