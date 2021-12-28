Informal CIS Summit: what to expect for Azerbaijan?

Politics 28 December 2021 14:17 (UTC+04:00)
Informal CIS Summit: what to expect for Azerbaijan?

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The traditional informal meeting of the leaders of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will take place on Dec. 28 in St. Petersburg, Trend reports.

This event will be another opportunity for a meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

The last meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia took place in Brussels on December 14 at the initiative of the President of the Council of the European Union Charles Michel. Following the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev stated that the discussions with the prime minister of Armenia, which lasted for about five hours, were held in a constructive atmosphere.

The meeting of the heads of state of the CIS will possibly provide the two countries with another platform to move forward in resolving the remaining issues.

According to Darya Grevtsova, a political scientist and deputy director of the Russian Institute for Political Studies, the leaders' participation in the summit of the CIS countries will help them sum up the year and specifically discuss joint plans for next year.

"Of course, there are many questions, first of all, the challenges that countries have faced this year - the coronavirus and the fight against the pandemic. In this matter, joint efforts have big importance," she said.

Grevtsova noted that most likely within the framework of the event a meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will take place.

“We know that recently Pashinyan stopped denying the signing of a peace treaty, that he is ready to open communications and discuss specific issues on the demarcation and delimitation of borders, and possibly also incidents at the border to prevent them next year," Grevtsova further said.

According to the Russian political scientist, Pashinyan, on the one hand, wants economic growth and development for Armenia, so he understands this possibility only through lifting the economic blockade and opening all communications.

"Therefore, it will be so important for him to build normal relations with both Azerbaijan and Turkey. However Pashinyan also wants to appear in front of the West as a pro-Western politician,” she said. “Apparently there will be some kind of two-sided game – he will show that he’s ready to cooperate with Russia, to fulfill any requirements, and simultaneously wants to cooperate with the West, to receive certain preferences and loans from it.”

“That is, we can say that Pashinyan wants to sit on two chairs. This is certainly difficult, but let's see how much and what will be more profitable for him next year because, without cooperation with Russia, the economic development of Armenia is very difficult,” Grevtsova also noted. “Its main neighbor, as well as a huge Armenian community, lives in Russia, which sends funds to Armenia to its relatives, therefore there are a lot of ties with Russia. So contacts with the West are of course important, but without Russia, it will be difficult for Pashinyan to fulfill the goals he would like to achieve - the economic growth and economic development of Armenia," added the expert.

According to the well-known Russian political expert, director of the Institute of Contemporary State Development Dmitry Solonnikov, at present, the CIS is no more a structure created for a civilized divorce or an opportunity to divide the legacy of the USSR and disperse to "homes" as it was said when the organization [CIS] was created.

"Now the CIS is more likely an integration institution, which is considering the possibility of creating some unified rules for regulating relations between states that have formed after the collapse of the Soviet Union. In this regard, the expectation from the meeting is more likely related to these issues. The meeting will be held on the eve of the New Year, and therefore, of course, no principled, tense and painful issues will be raised there, but there will be discussed issues in several areas - first of all, what is on the agenda now is the tension on the external borders of the CIS,” Solonnikov said.

“There will probably be three main vectors - the situation in the West, what no doubt worries Belarus, the situation on the border with Afghanistan, what worries the countries of Central Asia, as well as the difficult situation with Iran. These are three tense issues that undoubtedly concern everyone, including Russia,” the expert noted. “Although neither the first, nor the second, nor the third directly border Russia, it’s painful for Russia when its allies, countries belonging to a friendly association, have border problems. Therefore, the security of external borders will, of course, be discussed.”

As he emphasized, the development of integration ties may be discussed at the meeting, and in this regard, the meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is one of these program points.

"The fact that Pashinyan has already said that Armenia supports the trend towards signing a full-fledged agreement with Azerbaijan shows that the painful knot in the South Caucasus will also be resolved, and movement in this direction will be realized,” Solonnikov also noted. “This will require to undertake a lot of measures mentioned earlier and at the trilateral negotiations, including the demarcation of the border, the work of specialists in the Russian General Staff, where accurate maps from the Soviet period have been preserved, describing the borders between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and after that work on the ground, apparently in the spring and summer, will be conducted. How all this will be technically organized, it will be possible to talk about it at the meeting on December 28.”

According to the expert, the meeting parties will also discuss large infrastructure projects in the CIS.

"It’s expected that the meeting will be held in a positive manner. 2022 is expected to be a year of positive decisions, and the meeting before the New Year will be aimed at them," Solonnikov concluded.

The CIS is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and at the meeting of the leaders of the Commonwealth countries, the discussion will focus on the need for cooperation and interaction. In particular, at a possible meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, the talk can be about improving relations and the situation between the two countries. The Azerbaijani side is always open to political dialogue and welcomes such contacts. The position of Azerbaijan in terms of the realities of the post-conflict period has been repeatedly voiced by its president also on international platforms. In this context, a meeting that may be held in St. Petersburg will create additional opportunities.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
EIB reveals volume of loan for N. Macedonia-Greece gas link
EIB reveals volume of loan for N. Macedonia-Greece gas link
Ministry discloses volume of cargo from Belgium transported through Turkish ports
Ministry discloses volume of cargo from Belgium transported through Turkish ports
Turkey unveils volume of cargo from Albania transported through local ports
Turkey unveils volume of cargo from Albania transported through local ports
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Several people injured from explosion in Azerbaijan's Mingachevir (PHOTO) Society 15:47
Azerbaijan shares monitoring results of conditions cultural monuments in liberated territories Society 15:40
Azerbaijan prepares e-map of monuments of Shusha city Society 15:39
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for Dec. 28 Society 15:30
Iran's embassy reacts to 'Iranians' participating in MMA event in Azerbaijan's Khankendi Politics 15:29
Azerbaijan unveils volume of wheat imported in 11M2021 Economy 15:29
Vikram Misri, Indian ex-envoy to China, named deputy NSA Other News 15:26
Uzbek Statistics Committee notes increase in volume of potato imports Uzbekistan 15:25
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev taking part in informal meeting of CIS heads of state in Russia’s St. Petersburg Politics 15:23
Subsidiary of Kazakhstan's Passenger Transportation JSC opens tender for equipment maintenance Tenders 15:17
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan increase revenues from communication services for 11M2021 ICT 15:16
Turkmen enterprise reveals bakery production volume Business 14:57
Georgia shares data on tangerine exports Georgia 14:45
Leading Uzbek banks in terms of volume of liabilities unveiled Uzbekistan 14:41
Azerbaijan's Bank Respublika to hold general meeting of shareholders Finance 14:40
Number of Azerbaijani citizens visiting Turkey grows over 11M2021 Turkey 14:38
Russia sees 21,922 daily COVID-19 cases, lowest number since September 28 Russia 14:35
Azerbaijan sees increase in number of users of electronic services in real estate management Finance 14:28
Georgia’s hazelnuts exports keep growing Georgia 14:20
Iran should focus on petrochemical sales, instead of crude - Oil minister Oil&Gas 14:19
Tactical-special exercises held in Azerbaijani commando military unit (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14:19
Informal CIS Summit: what to expect for Azerbaijan? Politics 14:17
Turkey reveals number of companies with Iranian capital registered since beginning of 2021 Turkey 13:54
Georgia reveals top commodities imported from Turkey Georgia 13:49
Azerbaijani banks increase number of client accounts within 11M2021 Finance 13:48
Iran exchanging 'informal messages' with US in Vienna Nuclear Program 13:41
Pashinyan, his team understand: only way for Armenia is to normalize ties with Azerbaijan - Center of Analysis of Int’l Relations Politics 13:37
Iran increases capacity of its thermal power plants Oil&Gas 13:35
New round of Vienna talks officially begins Nuclear Program 13:33
Poland, Georgia to hold Joint Intergovernmental Commission – ministry Georgia 12:44
Short-dated U.S. yields hit 22-month high on rates, recovery outlook US 12:36
Iran's Saipa Company boosts passenger car manufacturing Business 12:28
Saudi Arabia to finalise Riyadh 2030 strategy next year Arab World 12:24
Turkmengas issues tender to buy equipment Tenders 12:08
Iran’s CBI shares data on loans issued for housing, construction sector Finance 12:03
Iran’s CBI declares amount of loans issued in industrial and mining sectors Finance 12:02
Iran Khordo Company’s passenger car manufacturing declines Business 11:54
President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to loved ones of Russia's classicist of child and youth literature Politics 11:50
Georgia shares top goods imported from China Georgia 11:49
Turkmen company to open logistics offices abroad Transport 11:48
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in St. Petersburg for visit (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:47
PM Modi moved by Greek school students reciting national Indian song Other News 11:44
EIB reveals volume of loan for N. Macedonia-Greece gas link Oil&Gas 11:37
UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 11:36
Armenia leads by unemployment rates among countries of former USSR Armenia 11:34
Iran records surge in imports Business 11:24
Even Armenia clearly understands that Karabakh conflict ended - Russian expert Politics 11:24
Azerbaijan reports increase on lending to agriculture Finance 11:20
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 28 Georgia 11:18
Volume of oil products’ shipment via SOCAR’s Kulevi terminal revealed Oil&Gas 11:11
Georgia launches rural development program Georgia 10:54
Iran sees increase in non-oil exports Business 10:53
Kazakhstan eyes importing more Azerbaijani non-oil products Economy 10:43
Turkmen enterprise announces tender for construction of fittings production line Tenders 10:42
Turkmen urea fertilizer plant shares production data Business 10:39
Azerbaijan reports increase in revenues from paid services Economy 10:32
Azerbaijani currency rates for December 28 Finance 10:17
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on Dec. 28 Oil&Gas 10:04
Georgia sees decrease in consumer loans interest rate Georgia 10:04
Iranian currency rates for Dec. 28 Finance 10:04
Azerbaijan's lending to construction sector surges for 11M2021 Finance 10:00
Growth of loan rates will be lower than inflation rate growth - Bank of Russia Russia 09:51
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 27 Uzbekistan 09:49
Uzbekistan to purchase more rolling stocks for its subway in 2022 Uzbekistan 09:35
Georgia to see inflation decrease in 2022 – Galt & Taggart Georgia 09:27
Price indexes of industrial, construction sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall Uzbekistan 09:26
Uzbek Commodity Exchange announces weekly quotes of commodities for export Uzbekistan 09:25
Oil prices extend gains as worries over fuel demand recede Oil&Gas 09:23
Russia becomes main importer of Georgia’s persimmons Georgia 09:23
Uzbek Central Bank names leading banks in terms of volume of assets Uzbekistan 09:22
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transported from Morocco via local ports Turkey 09:15
Azerbaijan shares data on oil exports to Czech Republic for 11M2021 Economy 09:13
Azerbaijan sees decrease in volume of loans for industry, manufacturing sector in 11M2021 Finance 09:12
Azerbaijan discloses volume of fruits, vegetables exported in 11M2021 Economy 09:11
Ministry discloses volume of cargo from Belgium transported through Turkish ports Turkey 09:11
Azerbaijan's cotton fiber export up Economy 09:10
Apartment prices in Iran’s Tehran soar Business 09:03
State Customs Committee unveils value of Azerbaijani oil exported to Thailand in 11M2021 Oil&Gas 09:03
External debt of Uzbekistan increases Uzbekistan 09:03
Georgia sees recovery in tourism revenues – TBC Capital Georgia 09:02
Ministry unveils volume of cargo from China transported through Turkish ports Turkey 09:01
Azerbaijan notes decrease in problem loans over 11M2021 Finance 09:01
Russia’s Gazprombank predicts growth of Azerbaijan's export of non-oil products Economy 08:42
Turkey unveils volume of cargo from Albania transported through local ports Turkey 08:35
SOCAR to supply fuel to Georgia’s budget organizations in 2022 Georgia 08:34
Uzbekistan shares data on interest expenses of banking sector Uzbekistan 08:33
North Macedonia updates on project to receive gas from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 08:29
Apple shuts stores in New York City amid raging COVID-19 infections Other News 08:04
Bagheri: Removal of sanctions, key to success of Vienna talks Nuclear Program 07:25
Mbappe and Lewandowski pick up top award at Dubai Globe Soccer Awards Other News 06:44
U.S. administers 503.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC US 06:05
Nearly 1,000 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast in past week Arab World 05:20
Death toll rises to 20 from heavy rains in Brazil Other News 04:39
Brazil's Bolsonaro says daughter, 11, will not get COVID-19 jab Other News 04:01
U.S. CDC shortens COVID-19 isolation, quarantine time US 03:26
One crew member died in helicopter crash landing in Russia’s Udmurtia Russia 02:44
UK coronavirus cases top 12 million Europe 02:09
All 36 OneWeb satellites went into target orbit after launch from Baikonur - Roscosmos Russia 01:30
Biden says he's open to shorter quarantine requirements US 00:48
Gas prices in Europe once again surpass $1,250 Oil&Gas 00:10
All news