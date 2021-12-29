Azerbaijan reveals statistics on lands cleared of mines, unexploded ordnance in liberated lands (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:53)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Samir Ali - Trend:

An area stretching more than 13,000 hectares has been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance in 2021 in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation, Deputy Chief of the Press-Service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov said at a press conference on Dec. 29, Trend reports.

“The work is underway to accelerate the mine clearance process and strengthen the security measures,” Eyvazov said.

Eyvazov stressed that the engineering troops are clearing the roads of mines and snow cover and new roads are being laid in the direction of the units located in mountainous areas and difficult terrain to ensure the safe movement of vehicles in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

“The settlements, sown areas, roads and infrastructure facilities are mainly cleared of mines,” he said.

“Some 220 kilometers of roads were laid in Kalbajar district, 330 kilometers - in Lachin district and more than 120 kilometers of roads - in the direction of Zulfugarli settlement, in total, about 700 kilometers of roads in 2021,” Eyvazov said, adding that the work continues.

"Special attention was paid to the protection and strengthening of the health of personnel, medical evacuation, medical rehabilitation, as well as preventive measures during the implementation of measures,” Eyvazov said.

“Some servicemen who were injured during the second Karabakh war were sent abroad for check-up and medical treatment,” Eyvazov said.