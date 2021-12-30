New Year celebration organized for children in need of special care, orphans at initiative of President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

Every year on the eve of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation pleases children in need of special care, creating a festive mood for them, and this year was no exception, the foundation told Trend on Dec. 30,

In previous years, with the participation of the President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, festivities were organized in the Buta Palace for children from orphanages and boarding schools, as well as for children with disabilities. However, since the gathering of a large number of people doesn’t comply with the quarantine rules imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation has been organizing these events in a different form over the past two years.

On the eve of the holiday, employees of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, having visited orphanages and boarding schools, as well as social institutions in Baku and districts of the country, conveyed congratulations from the foundation’s president Mehriban Aliyeva as well as holiday gifts with various toys and sweets. Around the festive table, fun was organized with the participation of Father Frost and the children's favorite fairy-tale characters.