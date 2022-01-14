Verbal agreement on establishment of commission for delimitation of Azerbaijan-Armenia border reached

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A verbal agreement on the establishment of a commission for the delimitation of the Azerbaijan-Armenia border has been reached, Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijani Center of Analysis of International Relations, said at a press conference on Jan. 14, Trend reports.

According to Shafiyev, the main goal is to formalize this agreement and sign the corresponding document in the near future.

It’s important to create this commission and sign the corresponding document, he noted.

The center’s head also said that the signing of certain documents could lead to the signing of a peace treaty [between Armenia and Azerbaijan].

"I guess this year it won’t be possible to sign a comprehensive peace treaty with Armenia. The signing of certain documents on the corridor [Zangazur corridor envisaging transport connection of mainland Azerbaijan with its exclave Nakhchivan through Armenia] and the delimitation will lead to the signing of a peace agreement," added Shafiyev.