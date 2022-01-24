First regular passenger bus from Baku arrives in liberated Aghdam (PHOTO) UPDATE

Details added (first version was published at 13:08)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

By Aslan Mamedli – Trend:

A 50-seat regular bus from Baku arrived in Aghdam city [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war] on January 24, Trend's Karabakh bureau said.

The regular bus trips on Baku-Aghdam-Baku route started in the morning. The trips are operated from the territory of the Baku International Bus Terminal Complex.

At first, those who arrived by this bus have visited the Imarat palace complex in Agdam, built by Panahali Khan in the XVIII century.

The visitors also saw the vandalized Khurshidbanu Natavan's burial place, destroyed by Armenians, a well as other historical monuments subjected to Armenian vandalism.