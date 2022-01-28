Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev awards WCO Sec-Gen with 'Dostlug' order

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to award Secretary General of the World Customs Organization Kunio Mikuriya with the 'Dostlug' order for merits in developing cooperation between the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the World Customs Organization.

“Guided by Item 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order to award 'Dostlug' order to Kunio Mikuriya for his contribution rendered to the strengthening of cooperation between the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Republic and the World Customs Organization,” the message said.