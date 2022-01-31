Non-exact minefield maps given by Armenia delay restoration work in Azerbaijan

Politics 31 January 2022 13:46 (UTC+04:00)
Non-exact minefield maps given by Armenia delay restoration work in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Reconstruction and rehabilitation in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan is being delayed due to the non-accuracy of minefield maps given by Armenia, Chairman of the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Family, Women and Children Affairs Bahar Muradova said, Trend reports.

Muradova made the remark at a conference entitled "Women, peace and security: the role of women in post-conflict recovery".

According to her, work is underway on the National Action Plan related to the role of women in the post-conflict stage.

"Work is also conducted on a number of important documents and legal acts," she also said.

In the post-Karabakh conflict period, it is necessary to ensure the effective role of women in solving problems, stressed Muradova.

