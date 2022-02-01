Azerbaijani MoD delegation visits Ataturk Mausoleum in Ankara (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

By Farid Zohrabov – Trend:

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a working visit to Turkey, visited Anitkabir, the mausoleum of the Turkish Republic’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, Trend reports via the ministry.

The delegation of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry laid a wreath at the grave of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and paid tribute to his memory.

Hasanov made a record in the Book of Remembrance of the mausoleum, the ministry said.

The working visit will last until February 2.