Azerbaijan to abolish Nizami and Kapaz districts of Ganja city
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The Nizami and Kapaz districts of Azerbaijan's Ganja city planning to be abolished following the draft law "On partial amendment to the administrative-territorial division of Ganja city", which will be submitted for discussion at a meeting of the Parliament's committee on regional issues on Feb. 11, Trend reports.
According to the bill, the administrative-territorial constituencies in the Nizami and Kapaz districts will be transferred to the subordination of the executive power of Ganja city. Nizami and Kapaz municipalities will operate in these districts.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan approves extension of suspension on inspections in field of entrepreneurship for another year
Azerbaijan ready to start process of boundary demarcation with Armenia without preconditions - Azerbaijani FM
Demarcation of borders between Azerbaijan and Armenia to greatly strengthen security of region - CSTO
UNESCO may consider ideas proposed during meeting of heads of Azerbaijan, Armenia, France and European Council