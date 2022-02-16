EU to continue supporting Azerbaijan to de-mine its liberated areas
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16
Trend:
The European Union (EU) has allocated 2.5 million euro to Azerbaijan for de-mining its territories, liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], to date, Head of the EU Delegation to the country Peter Michalko told reporters, Trend reports.
According to Michalko, the EU will continue to support the Azerbaijani government in the de-mining of the liberated territories.
"Besides, we also provide support to Azerbaijan in raising awareness of the population about the mine threat," he stressed.
The EU Delegation is working with the Azerbaijani government to secure additional funding, added Michalko.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
EU-World Bank grant agreement with Azerbaijan to help increase competitiveness in market - EU official (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s Tourism Office in Israel working to increase number, diversity of tourists – ambassador
Israel hopes its companies to be part of renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan – ambassador (Exclusive)
State Commission on Economic Co-op between Azerbaijan and Japan holds preparatory videoconference meeting
Azerbaijan treats issues on conflicts and wars on basis of international law, peace, security principles - expert