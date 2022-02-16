Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Demand for eSIM technology increases in Azerbaijan - deputy minister
Azerbaijan's PaySis talks about achievements in 2021
Azerbaijan's Baktelecom denies rumors spread on social media
Azerbaijan's Bank Respublika to auction its bonds Finance 15:19
Uzbekistan discloses amount of construction work done in 1M2022 Uzbekistan 15:17
Iran's NICICO to invest in copper projects across country Business 15:12
Iran sees surge in exports of raw steel, steel products Business 15:11
US ambassador discloses financial assistance rendered to Azerbaijan in security Politics 15:03
Normalization of relations between Turkey and Armenia to help unblock communications in region - US ambassador Politics 15:02
US ready to support opening of communications in South Caucasus - ambassador Politics 14:53
Southern Gas Corridor can also play big role in post-hydrocarbon period – ambassador Politics 14:46
US companies can participate in demining process in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh – ambassador Politics 14:38
Necessary to understand where to start expanding Southern Gas Corridor - US ambassador Economy 14:36
US companies can be involved in many spheres in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region – ambassador Politics 14:36
Azerbaijan, US establish strong cooperation on security - ambassador Politics 14:28
Azerbaijan has potential to bring peace to wider geographic area, US ambassador Litzenberger says Politics 14:27
Azerbaijan reliable supplier of energy resources – US ambassador Politics 14:26
Heydar Aliyev Center to host concert of famous Italian conductor Politics 14:26
Azerbaijan's airports serve numerous passengers in January 2022 Economy 14:25
CEC registers Serdar Berdimuhamedov as presidential candidate in Turkmenistan Business 14:22
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 16 Society 14:15
Russia reports over 179,000 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 14:09
Countries with largest money outflow to Georgia named Georgia 13:57
Turkmenistan and IFAD eager to collaborate on agricultural projects Business 13:47
Iran’s Arvandan Oil & Gas Company keen to increase crude oil extraction Oil&Gas 13:35
Azerbaijan names its representative for Eurovision 2022 (PHOTO) Society 13:23
Azerbaijan registers increase in income of businessmen from non-oil sector Economy 13:23
Almost all fuel types in Georgia increase in price Georgia 13:14
Belarus hopes to resume agricultural equipment deliveries to Turkmenistan Business 13:13
Iran to speed up operation on regulation of Bolgarchay River on border with Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 13:12
EU to continue supporting Azerbaijan to de-mine its liberated areas Politics 13:11
India, Saudi Arabia armies explore new areas of cooperation including intel sharing Other News 12:58
Azerbaijan preparing for 30th anniversary of Khojaly genocide Society 12:50
Uzbekistan to put into operation number of new TPPs in 2022 Uzbekistan 12:47
US California's Jewish community thanks Azerbaijan for supporting reconstruction of synagogue Politics 12:45
IEA's Birol again urges OPEC+ to narrow gap between oil targets and output Arab World 12:41
Bank of Georgia provides support for local greenhouse construction Georgia 12:39
Iran boosts aluminum ingots production Business 12:38
Thailand includes Sputnik Light in quarantine-free entry program Russia 12:38
German Condor Airlines to launch regular flights to Georgia Georgia 12:35
Israeli power utility IEC raises $500 mln through bond offering Israel 12:34
Gas price in Europe down to $780 per 1,000 cubic meters as Wednesday trading opens Europe 12:32
Timeframe for next meeting of Israel-Azerbaijan commission announced (Exclusive) Business 12:25
Azerbaijan, Iran to resume direct flights Transport 12:14
Azerbaijan's Baku Metro orders new railcars from Russia Society 12:13
Uzbekistan sees growth of car sales on secondary market Uzbekistan 12:12
Tens of Israeli companies applied for projects in Karabakh – ambassador (Exclusive) Business 12:03
European Union, World Bank sign grant agreement in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Economy 11:56
Turkmenistan eyes construction of industrial processing complex along border with Afghanistan Construction 11:55
EU-World Bank grant agreement with Azerbaijan to help increase competitiveness in market - EU official (PHOTO) Economy 11:54
Kazakh plant opens tender to attract vehicle repair services Tenders 11:45
Azerbaijan to complete preparation of documents for construction of buildings in Fuzuli district Society 11:42
Azerbaijani oil prices decline Oil&Gas 11:28
Iran shares data on trade turnover with US Business 11:27
India preps for G20 presidency from 1 Dec, greenlights setting up a secretariat Other News 11:24
Airbus finalises deal to sell seven A350 freighters to Singapore Airlines Europe 11:12
Turkmenistan eyes to send natural gas to Middle, Near East Oil&Gas 11:03
Number of enterprises with foreign capital increases in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11:02
Kazakh MPs approve anti-corruption legislative amendments Kazakhstan 11:02
Passenger flow through Georgia’s airports skyrockets Georgia 10:59
Azerbaijan overfulfills obligations under OPEC+ deal Oil&Gas 10:51
Three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Tajikistan yesterday Tajikistan 10:39
Uzbekistan aims to accelerate process of accession to WTO Uzbekistan 10:35
Azerbaijan shares data on TOP 10 insurance companies in terms of fees in 2021 Economy 10:35
Azerbaijan’s Tourism Office in Israel working to increase number, diversity of tourists – ambassador Tourism 10:33
Kyrgyzstan reports 54 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 09:59
Israel, Azerbaijan may co-op in fighting climate change – ambassador (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 09:58
Turkmen Agrarian Party nominates presidential candidate Business 09:57
Iranian currency rates for February 16 Finance 09:52
Israel hopes its companies to be part of renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan – ambassador (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 09:49
Azerbaijani currency rates for February 16 Finance 09:49
Georgia’s revenues from visitors from Azerbaijan up Finance 09:48
Russia prolongs permission for railway import of Azerbaijani сrop products Economy 09:46
Oil prices hold steady as Russia-Ukraine tensions cool Oil&Gas 09:40
CIS observers going to monitor snap presidential election in Turkmenistan Business 09:36
State Commission on Economic Co-op between Azerbaijan and Japan holds preparatory videoconference meeting Economy 09:35
Iran eyes increasing trade with China Business 09:33
EBRD determined to bring down greenhouse gas emissions in Uzbekistan - bank official Uzbekistan 09:25
Iran's bitumen exports decline Oil&Gas 09:25
1,508 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:54
Demand for eSIM technology increases in Azerbaijan - deputy minister ICT 08:25
Weekly COVID-19 mortality up 4% worldwide - WHO Other News 07:43
Police detain ex-Honduras president Hernandez as U.S. seeks extradition Other News 07:10
Turkey confirms 94,730 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 06:27
Serbian president dissolves parliament Europe 05:45
Good deal within reach if Westerners adopt realistic approach - Iranian FM Nuclear Program 05:09
Over 2.9 mln child COVID-19 cases reported in U.S. in past 4 weeks US 04:24
Georgian parliament re-elects election commission head Georgia 03:50
Dutch gov't lifts most COVID-19 measures as country returns to "normal" Europe 03:23
Manchester City beats Sporting in Champions League playoffs Other News 02:41
PSG defeats Real Madrid in first leg of 1/8 finals of Champions League Other News 02:25
Bahraini crown prince to visit Israel soon: media Israel 02:18
WHO official cautions east European countries against relaxing COVID-19 measures Europe 01:49
Ottawa police chief resigns as Canadian protesters dig in Other News 01:05
Ukraine seeks NATO assistance for potential major emergencies Europe 00:27
Eurostat reveals import and export data with Turkmenistan for 10M2021 Business 00:01
Israeli President Herzog to visit Turkey on March 9 Turkey 15 February 23:45
Azerbaijan to take part in Winter Paralympic Games for first time Society 15 February 23:28
Biden will address situation on ground in Ukraine US 15 February 23:09
Gas prices in Europe falling below $800/1,000 cubic meters — market data Oil&Gas 15 February 22:47
Turkish Armed Forces hold trainings for Azerbaijani servicemen (PHOTO) Turkey 15 February 22:28
Lebanon approves $18 million to hold May election Arab World 15 February 22:03
Erdogan visits Azerbaijan pavilion at Expo-2020 in Dubai (PHOTO) Politics 15 February 21:33
