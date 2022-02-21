President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Polish counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Polish President Andrzej Duda, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President, I sincerely congratulate you and the friendly people of Poland on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Poland," the message said.

According to the message, relations between Azerbaijan and Poland share deep historical roots and fine traditions.

"Our historical ties have created a solid foundation for our cooperation in the modern era," the message said. "It is gratifying that the present level of our relations has ascended to that of strategic partnership and is underpinned by the friendly traditions between our peoples."

"We attach great significance to ties between Azerbaijan and Poland," the message said.

According to the message, the high-level reciprocal visits and expanding of dialogue in the political, economic, trade, cultural and other spheres are the features defining the 30-year history of our diplomatic relations.

"Notably, this year we also celebrate the fifth anniversary of signing “The Joint Declaration on the Road Map for Strategic Partnership and Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Poland” that vividly demonstrates the nature of our relationship," the message said.

"I think that there are ample opportunities for advancing the mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland," the message said. "We can further cement and expand our interaction through harnessing the full potential existing in economic, transportation and other domains."

According to the message, continuous engagement and visits at the highest level hold special significance in developing interstate relations.

"I recall our meetings held in the spirit of sincerity and mutual trust with fond memories," the message said. "I believe that through our joint efforts, the Azerbaijan-Poland ties will continue to develop and expand successfully in line with the interests of our countries and peoples."

"I wish robust health, happiness and success to you and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Poland," the message said.