Budapest Centre for Prevention of Mass Atrocities calls Armenia to "recognize Azerbaijan's Khojaly genocide" (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23
Trend:
Armenia must apologize for Azerbaijan's Khojaly genocide for lasting peace in the region, Chairman of the Budapest Centre for Prevention of Mass Atrocities Gyorgy Tatar said at the OSCE Headquarters on Feb. 23, Trend reports.
Will be updated
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Budapest Centre for Prevention of Mass Atrocities calls Armenia to "recognize Azerbaijan's Khojaly genocide" (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view TASS exhibition on Azerbaijan-Russia cooperation
Azerbaijani MPs attend memorial evening for victims of Khojaly genocide in Israel's Or Akiva (PHOTO)