Azerbaijan concerned about humanitarian situation in Ukraine - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

Trend:

Azerbaijan is concerned about the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov told journalists at the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of relations between Azerbaijan and the UN, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan sent 24 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine in connection with the situation in that country,” the deputy minister said. “Azerbaijan continues taking measures to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine.”