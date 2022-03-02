Embassy of Azerbaijan addresses compatriots wishing to evacuate from Poland after crossing Ukrainian-Polish border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 2

By Farid Zohrabov – Trend:

Azerbaijani citizens are asked to use evacuation buses, which are sent to reception points located in various cities of Poland, after crossing the Ukrainian-Polish border due to the current situation in Ukraine, the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Poland told Trend.

According to the embassy, immediately after being accommodated at these reception facilities, Azerbaijani citizens should send the following information to the WhatsApp hotline of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Poland (number: 0048576900183), as well as by email at [email protected]:

1) A copy of the passport (in case of its absence, any identity document) (photo);

2) Current location address;

3) Phone number (and WhatsApp number, if any);

4) Address and telephone number of a close relative in Azerbaijan.

Based on this information, Azerbaijani citizens will be included in the lists, and evacuation flights from Poland to Azerbaijan will be organized for them. For security reasons, only persons who are on the list of the embassy will be allowed on the evacuation aircraft. During the evacuation, priority is given to women, parents with children, the elderly, and students.