Azerbaijan talks protection of cultural monuments on its liberated lands
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2
Trend:
Azerbaijan has repeatedly spoken about protection of cultural monuments on its lands liberated from Armenia’s occupation regardless of who they belong to, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council, Trend reports.
Will be updated
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
State Committee unveils number of Azerbaijani citizens leaving Kyiv and heading to border with Moldova (PHOTO)
Embassy of Azerbaijan addresses compatriots wishing to evacuate from Poland after crossing Ukrainian-Polish border
Azerbaijan to again present draft resolution on equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all - minister
Numerous Azerbaijanis transported from Ukraine’s Odessa city to border with Moldova - state committee (PHOTO)
UN resident coordinator announces time frame of experts mission’s visit to Azerbaijan’s liberated lands