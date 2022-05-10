Heydar Aliyev laid foundation for powerful Azerbaijani army which impressed whole world during 2020 Karabakh war - US expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Heydar Aliyev [Azerbaijani national leader] laid the foundation for the powerful army of Azerbaijan, which impressed the whole world during the 2020 second Karabakh war, US expert Peter Tase told Trend.

According to Tase, Heydar Aliyev paid great attention to army building, its equipment and training, and the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have impressed the whole world during the second Karabakh war, when the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan was liberated from Armenian occupation.

“Heydar Aliyev is the architect of a modern, highly developed Azerbaijan,” Tase said.

Owing to the national leader Heydar Aliyev’s leadership, wisdom and patriotism, a powerful army and a well-diversified national economy were created, Tase noted.

He said public and foreign policy implemented by Heydar Aliyev laid foundation for dynamic development of Azerbaijani society, and in the present this development continues under the current leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, having become a source of inspiration and a guiding force to other European nations.

Heydar Aliyev had constantly exerted big efforts towards promoting Azerbaijan worldwide and thanks to his impeccable guidance and vision the diplomats, engineers and scientists of Azerbaijan made big accomplishments outside the country, Tase also noted.

The expert said that across Europe, in the last fifty years of history, it’s hard to name a second head of state who instilled upon his countrymen such values as patriotism, perseverance, hard work, honest public service and the desire to strengthen the economy and energy economics as Heydar Aliyev.

At present, Azerbaijan is a country with a stable democratic government, highly developed armed forces, defense industry, and a national economy that is envied by Europe’s wealthiest countries, Tase said.

According to the expert, the basis for all these accomplishments was laid by Heydar Aliyev.

These priorities and national interests are upheld and successfully realized under the current leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Tase pointed out.

At the same time, he stressed Heydar Aliyev's successful energy strategy, thanks to which Azerbaijan has established itself as a reliable supplier of energy resources.

Tase reminded that under the leadership of Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan and the US coped to establish a greater cooperation in the energy industry and currently Azerbaijan ensures stable gas supplies from the Shah Deniz field to Europe via pipelines.

He said Baku and Washington share the goal of energy security for Europe and international community in general.

The US highly appreciates Azerbaijan's commitment to working with Western countries on energy issues. All peoples are best served when market principles are allowed to work, and energy export routes are diverse and reliable, Tase said.